Veteran G Collison retires at 31

Darren Collison, who posted a double-figure scoring average in each of his 10 NBA season, is retiring at age 31.

FILE PHOTO - Apr 10, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Darren Collison (2) drives on Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The journeyman guard made the announcement in a letter to ESPN’s The Undefeated on Friday.

“While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith,” Collison wrote in his statement. “I am one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and my faith means everything to me. I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched. With that being said, I have decided to retire from the NBA.”

Last season, his second during his second stint with the Indiana Pacers, Collison averaged 11.2 points, six assists and 3.1 rebounds per game. He was due to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Collison played for the New Orleans Hornets (2009-10), the Pacers (2010-12 and 2017-19), the Dallas Mavericks (2012-13), the Los Angeles Clippers (2013-14) and the Sacramento Kings (2014-17).

Collison enjoyed his best scoring season in 2014-15 for Sacramento, averaging 16.1 points, 5.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds — but he appeared in a career-low 45 games that season.

Overall, he averaged 12.5 points, five assists and 2.7 rebounds in 708 games (518 starts).

Collison was a 2009 first-round draft pick (21st overall) out of UCLA.

“Basketball has been my life since I was a child,” Collison wrote. “I could never imagine finding anything that brings me more joy than I get from playing the game.”

—Field Level Media