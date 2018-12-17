Pacers hire first female assistant GM Krauskopf

Kelly Krauskopf was named assistant general manager of the Indiana Pacers.

She is the first female assistant general manager in NBA history.

“As the architect of one of the WNBA’s most successful franchises, Kelly is a true pioneer in our sport,” said Pacers owner Herb Simon. “I’ve worked with Kelly over the past two decades, so I know her tremendous basketball mind, strong work ethic and proven leadership skills will continue to be of great benefit to our organization.”

Krauskopf spent the past 19 seasons as the top executive of the WNBA’s Indiana Fever. She oversaw the Pacers’ NBA2k league team in 2018.

Krauskopf will relinquish those duties when she starts her new position Jan. 1. Since joining the Fever in 1999, the franchise had 13 playoff appearances.

“Kelly has played the game, worked in the WNBA league office, helped build and run the Fever franchise from its beginning and eventually built a championship team,” said Pacers’ President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard. “She is very well respected in all basketball circles and she has great knowledge of our entire operation, so when we looked at this position, it made complete sense to just look in our own building. We think she will be a great asset to myself, General Manager Chad Buchanan and Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Peter Dinwiddie as we pursue our goal of building a winning team for our state and our city.”

In addition to working as Fever GM, Krauskopf served as adviser to the USA Basketball’s women’s national team with three gold-medal winning teams in 2004, 2008 and 2012.

“First, I would like to thank Herb Simon, Kevin Pritchard and Rick Fuson for this amazing opportunity,” said Krauskopf. “I have admired the work that Kevin and his staff have put forth so far and I am honored to be a part of an elite and historical franchise. The chance to work in an NBA front office for a first-class organization filled with great people I know and in a city that has become my home is extraordinary.”

