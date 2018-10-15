Pacers' Turner signs four-year, $72 million extension

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner signed a multi-year extension on Monday, the club announced.

The Pacers didn’t reveal contract terms, but ESPN reported Turner received a four-year, $72 million deal that could reach $80 million if incentive clauses are reached.

“I’d like to thank the Simon family and the Pacers organization for giving me this opportunity,” Turner said in the team’s news release. “It took a lot of hard work to get here and I didn’t do it on my own. I’d like to thank my family, as well as my teammates, past and present, and the coaching staff for helping me get to this point.

“I’m excited to build here in Indiana and I’m looking forward to the future.”

The 22-year-old Turner has averaged 12.7 points, 1.8 blocks and 6.5 rebounds in his three-year career. The 6-foot-11, 250-pounder is shooting 49.8 percent from the field in 206 career games.

“Myles has been great here, not only on the court but he represents this organization unbelievably off the court as well,” Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said in a statement. “His hard work and dedication to both his game and to our franchise exemplify what it means to be a Pacer. We’re thrilled to have him here long term.”

The two sides wrapped up the deal prior to the 6 p.m. ET deadline for players entering their fourth season to sign a contract extension and avoid becoming a restricted free agent next offseason.

Turner averaged 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 65 games last season. He missed seven games with a concussion and another nine with an elbow injury.

His best season was the 2016-17 campaign, when he averaged 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 81 games — all the best marks of his career. He also shot a career-best 51.1 percent from the field that season.

Turner was the 11th selection of the 2015 NBA Draft out of Texas.

—Field Level Media