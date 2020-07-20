Rare LeBron trading card brings $1.84 million at auction

FILE PHOTO: Feb 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Team LeBron forward LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates in the fourth quarter of the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - A rare trading card of NBA great LeBron James’ 2003-04 rookie campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers fetched $1.84 million at auction over the weekend, the league has said.

Bidding for the Upper Deck card, signed by the 35-year-old who now plays for Los Angeles Lakers, began at $150,000 before it became the most expensive basketball card purchased in the modern era - those produced in 1980 or later.

"Only 23 versions of the Patch Autograph Parallel collection for James were ever produced. The rare card received a 9.5 mint gem grading from Beckett grading service," the NBA said here

“Numbered 14 of 23, the card attracted 34 bids over the course of the 26-day auction.”

Darren Rovell of sports media company Action Network said the winning bidder was Leore Avidar, the CEO and co-founder of a San Francisco-based company.

James is a three-times NBA champion (2012, 2013, 2016) and twice Olympic gold medallist (2008, 2012). He has won the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award four times.

In May, Michael Jordan’s autographed game-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched $560,000 in an online auction.