Kuzma off final 12-man Team USA roster

An injured left ankle will keep Kyle Kuzma off of Team USA for the upcoming FIBA World Cup in Shanghai, China.

FILE PHOTO: August 15, 2019; El Segundo, CA, USA; USA forward Kyle Kuzma (21) during practice at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kuzma sat out Saturday’s exhibition loss to Australia with the injury. He scored 12 points in Thursday’s exhibition win over the same team.

Saturday’s loss was the first by the U.S. squad in 78 games, a streak dating back to 2006.

Kuzma, 24, averaged 18.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

His exit leaves Team USA with its 12-man roster finalized. The participants:

Guards — Joe Harris, Brooklyn; Donovan Mitchell, Utah; Marcus Smart, Boston; Kemba Walker, Boston; Derrick White, San Antonio.

Forwards — Harrison Barnes, Sacramento; Jaylen Brown, Boston; Khris Middleton, Milwaukee; Jayson Tatum, Boston.

Centers — Brook Lopez, Milwaukee; Mason Plumlee, Denver; Myles Turner, Indiana.

The U.S. squad, coached by San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, is scheduled to play one more exhibition game — against Canada — before heading to Shanghai.

The 32-team World Cup is scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 15. Team USA plays its first game on Sept. 1 against the Czech Republic.

—Field Level Media