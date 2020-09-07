Clippers' Beverley fined $25K for verbal abuse of ref

Sep 5, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) is led off the floor after being ejected from the game against the Denver Nuggets during the second half of game two in the second round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA on Monday fined Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 for verbal abuse of a game official.

Beverley received two technical fouls and was ejected with 1:04 left in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 110-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series on Saturday.

The best-of-seven series, tied 1-1, resumes Monday night near Orlando.

Beverley finished with just two points, three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes Saturday.

The 32-year-old Beverley averaged 7.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 51 games (50 starts) during the regular season.

—Field Level Media