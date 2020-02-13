Clippers' George fined $35,000 for criticizing officiating

FILE PHOTO: Feb 11, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) reacts after being called for a foul against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George has been fined $35,000 for publicly criticizing officials following his team’s road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the NBA announced Thursday.

“I thought we played well, we lost by seven. There was some home-court cooking tonight to say the least,” George said after the Clippers’ 110-103 to the 76ers on Tuesday.

George, who shot 3 of 15 from the floor in that contest, took issue with the disparity in fouls in the game.

“I mean it was 19 to 11. You all figure out what those numbers are. It was 19 to 11,” George said.

Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president for basketball operations, said in the release that the amount of George’s fine reflects his prior violations of the rule prohibiting public criticism of the officiating.

Per ESPN, George has been fined eight times — for a total of $185,000 — by the NBA for criticizing officials. The 29-year-old was fined $35,000 for the same infraction in December 2015.

—Field Level Media