Clippers' George to miss start of season due to shoulder surgeries

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George will miss the start of the NBA season while recovering from off-season surgery on both shoulders, he told ESPN on Sunday.

George said he will be out until “November-ish”, which would see him miss the training camp as well as the team’s season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 22.

George, who was acquired in a trade by the Clippers during an off-season splash that also saw them sign free agent Kawhi Leonard, had surgery on his right shoulder in May and an operation on the left shoulder five weeks later.

“I had my labrum done on my left shoulder and the rotator cuff done on my right,” George told NBA.com.

“I’m not 100% but if I had to put a percentage on it, I think I’m about 85, 90ish,” he said.

“Not all the way there, still got a little bit of stuff — range to work through, strength to work through — but I’m close. I’m happy with where I am at.” The Clippers made the playoffs last season without a single star player, and will enter the new campaign as one of the NBA’s favorites to win the league title.

George, 29, was an MVP finalist in the 2018-19 season when he posted career-best averages of 28 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals.