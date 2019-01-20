No fractures in Ball's injured foot, Lakers say

Jan 19, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) holds his leg after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Initial word on the extent of Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball’s left foot injury is that X-rays taken at a Houston hospital didn’t show any fractures.

Ball left in the third quarter of Saturday night’s game against the Rockets after he collided with Houston forward James Ennis. Teammates carried Ball from the court, and he was taken to a hospital because the Rockets’ X-ray equipment was not working.

The Lakers gave an early diagnosis of a sprain, which the X-rays seemed to confirm, although an MRI might be needed to check for ligament damage and set a timetable for his return.

Ball, the Lakers’ first round pick, and the second pick taken overall, in the 2017 draft, scored eight points and had 11 assists Saturday. He is averaging 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 46 games this season.

The Lakers, still without LeBron James, who sustained a groin injury on Christmas Day, lost in overtime to the Rockets 138-134.

