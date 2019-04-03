Lakers' Ball sues Big Baller Brand co-founder

FILE PHOTO: Apr 2, 2019; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) watches the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder from the bench during the second half at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Oklahoma City won 119-103. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball has sued the co-founder of the family’s Big Baller Brand, contending in court documents that the man embezzled more than $2 million from him.

Ball filed the suit late Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court against Alan Foster, an ex-con who became friends with family patriarch LaVar Ball shortly after his release from prison.

The suit says Foster’s plan was “to target Ball and his family,” and Foster convinced the Balls to start their own shoe and apparel company rather than have Lonzo sign a lucrative endorsement contract with Nike, Adidas or another company.

Foster became 16.3 percent owner of the Big Baller Brand company and had access to Lonzo Ball’s business and personal accounts.

According to ESPN, the Balls did not know of Foster’s criminal record when they went into business with him. Lonzo, 21, told ESPN recently that he severed all ties with Foster after confirming that $1.5 million was missing from Ball’s personal and business accounts and its whereabouts unknown.

Foster also allegedly arranged for at least eight high-fee loans issued in the name of Ball or one of his businesses without the player’s knowledge, according to the lawsuit.

—Field Level Media