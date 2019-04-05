Lakers' Ball splits with agent

FILE PHOTO: Jan 19, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) drives with the ball during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball and agent Harrison Gaines are splitting amicably, both parties told ESPN on Friday.

“Harrison Gaines has been a trusted advisor and close friend for many years,” Ball told ESPN in a statement. “He guided my NBA career with integrity and always had my best interests at heart.”

Gaines, who signed Ball as his first client when the former UCLA star left for the NBA after his freshman season, thanked Lonzo and his family in a statement.

“Lonzo Ball was the first client to sign with me. He has been nothing short of phenomenal and is one of the bright young NBA Stars. I thank him and his family for giving me an opportunity,” Gaines said, per ESPN. “Mutually, we have decided to part ways. I wish Lonzo great success in the future.”

The Lakers star told the network it had nothing to do with his lawsuit against the co-founder of the family’s Big Baller Brand, which contends in court documents that the man embezzled more than $2 million from him.

Ball filed the suit late Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court against Alan Foster, an ex-con who became friends with family patriarch LaVar Ball shortly after his release from prison.

There was no indication of who would represent Ball going forward.

—Field Level Media