Lakers G Ball not ready for contact

Lakers guard Lonzo Ball is not ready for contact and will be limited when Los Angeles opens training camp next week.

Mar 26, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) dribbles past Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith (14) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Luke Walton said the Lakers are in no rush to put Ball into full-contact drills. Ball had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in July.

The second-year point guard was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft and played in 52 games last season.

“He will be in camp participating. He won’t be doing full 5-on-5 contact at camp, at the start of camp,” Walton told Spectrum SportsNet. “So we’re starting to ease him into it again, play some one-on-one, things like that, half-court stuff.

“But with a player of his ability, and how much he’s gonna be a part of our future, the conversation is ... take as much time as you need to make sure he’s healthy. We won’t rush him back at all.”

The addition of LeBron James in the offseason opened conversation about how the Lakers might use Ball, a pass-first guard who plays with the ball in his hands, while also running the offense through James.

The Lakers also signed Rajon Rondo, who could eat into Ball’s minutes at point guard.

—Field Level Media