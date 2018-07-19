FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 5:04 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Lakers sign G Berry despite Summer League injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Los Angeles Lakers announced Wednesday that they have signed undrafted free agent Joel Berry II to take part in camp, a day after the team finished runner-up in the Las Vegas Summer League.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 17, 2016; Raleigh, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Joel Berry II (2) shoots the ball over Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Zach Johnson (5) during the first half at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images (TAGS: Sport Basketball NCAA) *** Local Caption *** 2016-03-18T004346Z_709901609_NOCID_RTRMADP_3_NCAA-BASKETBALL-NCAA-TOURNAMENT-FIRST-ROUND-FLORIDA-GULF-COAST-VS-NORTH-CAROLINA.JPG

The Lakers actually signed Berry shortly after he went undrafted in June, but he did not play in the Summer League because of an ankle injury. Nonetheless, he will now be in the team’s camp and compete for a spot in a backcourt that already includes Lonzo Ball, Rajon Rondo and Summer League MVP Josh Hart.

Berry had a decorated career at North Carolina, highlighted by his performance in the 2017 NCAA Tournament which ended with a national championship for the Tar Heels and the Final Four Most Outstanding Player for Berry.

As a senior last season, Berry earned first-team All-ACC honors after averaging 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.1 minutes per game.

—Field Level Media

