Report: Lakers to add Avery Bradley

Point guard Avery Bradley will sign a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers after officially clearing waivers, ESPN reported Monday.

Bradley joins a rebuilt roster around LeBron James that features a multitude of newcomers including Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Danny Green.

Bradley, 28, was a target of the Lakers in trade talks in 2017 and 2018.

The Memphis Grizzlies waived Bradley before his contract guarantee of $13 million came due.

He split time last season between the Los Angeles Clippers and Grizzlies, averaging 16.1 points and 4.0 assists in Memphis.

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly joined the Lakers in pursuit of Bradley, but his agent told ESPN that Bradley was headed to L.A.

