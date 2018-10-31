FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 3:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

USA basketball names Bryant as World Cup ambassador

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: 90th Oscars Nominees Luncheon– Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 05/02/2018 – Retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kobe Bryant was named global ambassador for the FIBA 2019 basketball World Cup in China.

Bryant and former Houston Rockets center Yao Ming, who leads the Chinese Basketball Association, are the top representatives for the event.

Bryant announced his role via Twitter.

A five-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Bryant visited China multiple times for branding and marketing events during his playing career. He also visited China not long after announcing his retirement from the NBA.

The basketball World Cup is a 32-nation tournament played from Aug. 31 to Sept. 15 in eight different cities.

Bryant’s role as global ambassador includes promoting the World Cup and leading activities on the Road to China 2019.

—Field Level Media

