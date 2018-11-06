Lakers sign C Chandler

FILE PHOTO: Oct 31, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (left) drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler in the second half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The Los Angeles Lakers made official what had been speculated for days, signing free agent center Tyson Chandler on Tuesday.

While the team did not announce details of Chandler’s contract, ESPN reported the deal will pay Chandler $2,109,867 and the Lakers will take on a cap hit of $1,333,140. Chandler agreed to take $2.1 million off his $13.6 million salary to secure a buyout from the Phoenix Suns last weekend.

Also per ESPN, Chandler can be traded beginning Feb. 6, one day before the trade deadline.

Chandler, 36, is in his 18th season and was in the final year of a four-year contract with Phoenix.

The 7-foot-1 veteran averaged 3.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in seven games for the Suns this season.

Chandler, a Southern California native, has career averages of 8.6 points and 9.3 rebounds in 1,086 games with the Chicago Bulls (2001-06), New Orleans Hornets (2006-09), Charlotte Bobcats (2009-10), Dallas Mavericks (2010-11, 2014-15) New York Knicks (2011-14) and Phoenix (2015-18).

He was the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the 2011-12 season and played in the All-Star Game the following season.

