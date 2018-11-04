Chandler set to join Lakers after buyout

Oct 31, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills (left) drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler in the second half at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles native Tyson Chandler is on the verge of signing a contract with the Lakers.

After a contract buyout freed Chandler from the final year of his contract with the Phoenix Suns, he targeted his hometown team.

“We love the fact that we’re going to get another veteran,” Lakers star LeBron James said Saturday night. “A guy who plays hard, a guy who’s very smart and another champion to add to the champions that we have in this system here today, and it adds depth in our frontcourt, which we have had trouble with at times.”

Chandler, 36, is in his 18th season, and was slated to make $13.6 million this season in the final campaign of a four-year contract with Phoenix.

The 7-foot-1 Chandler averaged 3.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in seven games for the Suns this season.

Chandler has career averages of 8.6 points and 9.3 rebounds in 1,086 games with the Chicago Bulls (2001-06), New Orleans Hornets (2006-09), Charlotte Bobcats (2009-10), Dallas Mavericks (2010-11, 2014-15) New York Knicks (2011-14) and Suns (2015-18).

He was the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the 2011-12 season and played in the All-Star Game the following season.

