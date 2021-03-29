Report: Lakers are front-runners to sign C Andre Drummond

Free agent center Andre Drummond says he is joining the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, having cleared waivers Sunday evening.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 29, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond (3) drives against New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The two-time All-Star and four-time NBA rebounding leader agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.

Drummond, using an image of himself in a Lakers uniform and cradling a basketball, posted the photo on Instagram on Sunday evening and wrote: “Back to work.” The post included a purple heart and a gold heart.

His official status was not immediately confirmed by the Lakers, whose home game against Orlando was scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT.

The Lakers’ star players and members of the front office “have been recruiting Drummond hard,” per ESPN.

Drummond, 27, and his agent, Jeff Schwartz, also had discussions with the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets and others, sources told ESPN.

Drummond averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 25 games this season. He has been sitting out since Feb. 12 while the Cavs unsuccessfully attempted to find a trade partner before last week’s deadline.

The Cavaliers acquired Drummond in February 2020 from the Detroit Pistons for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-round pick.

In 624 career games (573 starts), he has averaged 14.6 points and 13.8 rebounds per game.

