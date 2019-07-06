Lakers land veteran G Green on 2-year deal

FILE PHOTO - Jun 17, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green waves a flag over fans during a parade through downtown Toronto to celebrate their NBA title. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Minutes after news broke that Kawhi Leonard was leaving Toronto, the NBA champion Raptors lost another key player late Friday night.

Free agent guard Danny Green agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, he announced on Instagram. He said he was waiting for Leonard’s deal to be done before revealing his destination.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Green will make $30 million over the two seasons as he teams with LeBron James and soon-to-be acquired Anthony Davis.

Green, 32, scored 10.3 points with 4.0 rebounds in 80 regular-season games with the Raptors after he was acquired in last summer’s trade from the San Antonio Spurs that also brought Leonard to Toronto.

In the Raptors’ six-game NBA Finals win over the Golden State Warriors, Green averaged 7.3 points and 3.5 rebounds.

A second-round draft pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2009 out of North Carolina, Green has averaged 9.0 points with 3.5 rebounds over 620 career games (544 starts) with the Cavaliers, Spurs and Raptors.

He was part of San Antonio’s 2013-14 championship team, contributing 9.3 points per game in the Spurs’ playoff run.

—Field Level Media