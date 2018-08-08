FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
August 8, 2018 / 6:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cali Christmas: Lakers-Warriors holiday meeting headlines 2018-19 schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LeBron James and Steph Curry are the headliners for the NBA’s annual Christmas Day marathon with the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Golden State Warriors as part of a five-game slate.

FILE PHOTO: 17. LeBron James: $85.5 million. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA released its official schedule on Wednesday, confirming rumored, if expected, primetime billing for the Warriors and Lakers.

Opening night on Oct. 16 — the earliest start to the NBA regular season since 1980 — will feature the Warriors’ ring presentation before a meeting with Kevin Durant’s former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Warriors and Lakers are also the nighttime main event featured by the NBA’s national coverage on Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 21), with this meeting at Staples Center.

James’ first regular-season game with the Lakers, another national TV spot on Oct. 18, is at Portland.

Another national TV audience is ticketed for James’ home debut in L.A. two days later against the Houston Rockets.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.