Cali Christmas: Lakers-Warriors holiday meeting headlines 2018-19 schedule

LeBron James and Steph Curry are the headliners for the NBA’s annual Christmas Day marathon with the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Golden State Warriors as part of a five-game slate.

The NBA released its official schedule on Wednesday, confirming rumored, if expected, primetime billing for the Warriors and Lakers.

Opening night on Oct. 16 — the earliest start to the NBA regular season since 1980 — will feature the Warriors’ ring presentation before a meeting with Kevin Durant’s former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Warriors and Lakers are also the nighttime main event featured by the NBA’s national coverage on Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 21), with this meeting at Staples Center.

James’ first regular-season game with the Lakers, another national TV spot on Oct. 18, is at Portland.

Another national TV audience is ticketed for James’ home debut in L.A. two days later against the Houston Rockets.

