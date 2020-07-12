Howard, Green miss Lakers practice over COVID-19 testing

Los Angeles Lakers’ Dwight Howard and Danny Green missed practice Saturday over COVID-19 tests, according to reports.

According to the Los Angeles Times and The Athletic, Green missed because of a glitch with the coronavirus testing process and Howard because he has to test negative a second time before clearing quarantine protocols.

The practice was the first for the Lakers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla.

The Lakers expect to have both players available for Sunday’s practice.

The Lakers (49-14) will restart the season July 30 against the Los Angeles Clippers sporting the best record in the Western Conference.

