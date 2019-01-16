Lakers without James at least two more games

LeBron James will not travel with the Los Angeles Lakers for the team’s upcoming road games to Oklahoma City and Houston, ESPN reported Wednesday morning citing agent Rich Paul.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 9, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (in the gray jacket) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

James strained his left groin Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors and has missed 11 games. The Lakers are 4-7 without him, including a 107-100 win over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

Paul told ESPN James has not been ruled out for Monday’s date with the Warriors, a Martin Luther King Jr. Day game at Staples Center.

Earlier Tuesday, Lakers coach Luke Walton said he was optimistic the Lakers would get good news when James is evaluated Wednesday.

James was active and upramped his physical activity on Tuesday, shooting and passing in half-court activities.

“I think we’ll get good news back,” Walton said.

James has not taken part in any full-court team activities.

On Monday, injured point guard Rajon Rondo was cleared by doctors to dribble with his right hand. He also was injured in the Christmas game and three days later had surgery to repair a ligament in his right ring finger. It was estimated he would miss four to five weeks.

James and Rondo both practiced 3-pointers at Tuesday’s shootaround.

“I was encouraged,” Walton said. “(Always) good to see those two on the court.”

