Ill James a game-time decision vs. Pelicans

Dec 18, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is a game-time decision for Friday night’s contest against the New Orleans Pelicans because of an illness, coach Luke Walton told reporters at the mid-day shootaround.

James didn’t attend the shootaround because he was getting extra sleep, Walton said.

Center JaVale McGee is dealing with the flu and will miss his third straight game. Centers Tyson Chandler and Ivica Zubac also are under the weather but their statuses haven’t been announced.

“We got a sick team right now,” Walton said. “... We’re a little banged up but we expect for whoever is ready to play tonight, that they give us a great effort in front of our home crowd.”

The game between the Lakers and Pelicans will be nationally televised by ESPN, and it has picked up extra buzz since James said it would be “amazing” to someday play with New Orleans star Anthony Davis.

Davis isn’t slated to become a free agent until after the 2019-20 season, and some general managers around the league viewed James’ comments as tampering.

Meanwhile, forward Brandon Ingram (ankle) and point guard Rajon Rondo (hand) are expected to return on Friday night. Ingram missed the past seven games and Rondo sat out the past 17.

—Field Level Media