Injured LeBron doubtful for Nuggets on Sunday

FILE PHOTO: Dec 19, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a foul call in the fourth quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets due to a thoracic muscle strain in his back.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters that James suffered the injury during Tuesday’s loss against the Indiana Pacers and played with the ailment during Thursday’s setback against the Milwaukee Bucks.

James also didn’t participate in Saturday’s practice.

If James sits out on Sunday, it will be his first missed game of the season. He is averaging 25.8 points, 10.6 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

Also, forward Kyle Kuzma (ankle) practiced on Saturday and is probable to play against the Nuggets. Kuzma has missed the past five games.

—Field Level Media