October 4, 2018 / 5:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

LeBron hires armed guards for L.A. home: report

2 Min Read

Amid a rash of burglaries at the homes of celebrities in the Los Angeles area, LeBron James has hired armed guards to protect his property, according to a report.

Oct 2, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on against the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers star’s security team includes off-duty police officers and that NBA also is assisting in security.

On Tuesday, police arrested three teenage males suspected in the burglaries at the homes of at least two dozen celebrities. Inside the home of one of the alleged burglars was a list believed to state the names of future targets, which included James as well as actors Matt Damon and Viola Davis, according to The Los Angeles Times. Among the burglary victims are Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, and entertainers Rihanna and Christina Milian.

The homes of both Woods and Puig have been broken into more than once, during games. Puig reportedly has lost more than $170,000 worth of goods. Woods’ home most recently was burglarized Sept. 27 during the Rams’ game against the Minnesota Vikings.

James relocated to Los Angeles from Ohio this summer when he signed a $154 million free agent contract with the Lakers. He owns a $23 million, 15,846-square foot mansion with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in the tony community of Brentwood.

—Field Level Media

