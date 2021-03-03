LeBron James to sit Wednesday at Sacramento

FILE PHOTO: Mar 2, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is getting a game off after starting the first 36 for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

James is out for Wednesday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

James did not travel with the team after a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday and is getting a few days away from the team before heading to Atlanta for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game festivities.

The 36-year-old James said after losing to the Suns that he can see the wear and tear the season is taking on teammates.

“You can definitely tell that some of our guys are just feeling the long season that we had last year with the bubble and then coming right back on to the season we have this year,” James said. “A lot of guys are looking forward to the break, so it will be beneficial to our guys.”

The Lakers and Miami Heat had only 71 days between the NBA Finals ending and the start of the 2020-21 regular season in December.

James and center Anthony Davis were named All-Stars, but Davis remains sidelined by a right calf strain. Including Wednesday at Sacramento, Davis will have missed nine consecutive games.

James said last month he didn’t buy into the “narrative” that he needed to rest or preserve himself for the long season. He leads the team in minutes played (34.6) per game, as well as points and assists.

--Field Level Media