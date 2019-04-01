LeBron not playing for Team USA this summer

FILE PHOTO: Mar 31, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James during a timeout during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has confirmed he will not join Team USA for the FIBA World Cup in China this summer, but he has not ruled out competing in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

There was speculation that the Lakers superstar might reconsider World Cup participation after Los Angeles missed the NBA postseason, but James told The Athletic he never intended to join coach Gregg Popovich’s squad.

“I love everything about Pop, obviously, but this is not a good summer for me,” said James, whose busy summer schedule includes shooting the film “Space Jam 2.”

James, 34, said playing for Popovich at Tokyo 2020 is “a possibility.”

“It depends on how I feel. I love the Olympics,” he told The Athletic.

It would be the fourth Summer Games for James, who won gold medals in 2008 and 2012 and a bronze in 2004.

