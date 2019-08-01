Lakers officially add Kidd to coaching staff

FILE PHOTO: Former NBA basketball star Jason Kidd speaks at a news conference to announce him as the new Head Coach of the Brooklyn Nets NBA basketball team in Brooklyn, New York, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hall of Fame point guard and former NBA head coach Jason Kidd joined the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching staff, the team announced.

The Lakers formally announced new coach Frank Vogel’s staff on Wednesday, which also includes former NBA head coach Lionel Hollins.

Also named as Vogel’s assistant coaches are Phil Handy, Miles Simon, former Lakers guard Mike Penberthy and Quinton Crawford. Simon is the only assistant who was part of former coach Luke Walton’s staff.

“I could not be more excited about the group we’ve assembled,” said Vogel in a news release. “Each of these guys brings a unique set of skills and experiences that will greatly impact the success of our players, as we look to build a championship-caliber team.”

Kidd joins the Lakers after head coaching stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. He was fired by the Bucks in January 2018. Kidd, 45, ended his playing career in 2013 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. He was the second overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks in 1994.

Hollins, 65, spent four seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and replaced Kidd as the Nets’ head coach after the 2013-14 season. He was fired by the Nets in January 2016.

The Lakers also added Greg St. Jean, Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek as player development coaches with additional responsibilities.

Los Angeles went 37-45 last season. The Lakers have not made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season.

—Field Level Media