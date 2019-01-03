Lakers' Kuzma to undergo MRI on back

Jan 2, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder (17) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will undergo an MRI on his lower back Thursday after suffering a contusion during Wednesday night’s loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, coach Luke Walton told reporters after the game.

Kuzma played 16 minutes before exiting at halftime. He did not return.

“He got hit somewhere in the game, something happened during the game,” Walton told reporters after the game. “You could notice he was starting to limp in those last couple minutes he was playing. He said he was fine. They worked on it at halftime; just said, ‘No go.’”

Kuzma scored four points in the 107-100 loss to the Thunder, adding three steals. He’s averaging 18.7 points, six rebounds and 2.5 assists on the season and is the team’s second-leading scorer.

The Lakers were already without LeBron James, Rajon Rondo and Michael Beasley. The team is 1-3 without James, who strained his groin last week.

—Field Level Media