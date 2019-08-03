Report: Lakers, Clippers to clash on Opening Day

FILE PHOTO: Jul 13, 2019; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) talks with forward/center Anthony Davis (right) after a press conference at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

NBA fans reportedly will see the first showdown for Los Angeles supremacy on Oct. 22 when LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers meet Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the opening date on Saturday, adding the Toronto Raptors will begin defense of their NBA title that day against the new-look New Orleans Pelicans and No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson.

On Friday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reported the Lakers and Clippers would meet in one of five Christmas Day games. The others: Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics at the Raptors and the Pelicans at Denver Nuggets.

The full schedule is expected to be released next week.

—Field Level Media