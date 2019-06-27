Reports: Lakers send trio to Wizards, clear cap space

FILE PHOTO: Mar 22, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner (13) celebrates in the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies in the semifinals of the West regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at STAPLES Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers reworked their trade for Anthony Davis to clear enough cap space to sign a free agent to a max deal, according to multiple reports Thursday.

The Lakers expanded their pending deal with the New Orleans Pelicans by adding the Washington Wizards, who will receive center Mo Wagner, guard Isaac Bonga and forward Jemerrio Jones, as well as a future second-round pick, from Los Angeles, according to ESPN. The Wizards will send the Pelicans $1.1 million, the Washington Post reported.

Davis also agreed to waive his $4 million trade bonus, giving the team $32 million for the free agency period, which begins Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. Contracts cannot be signed until July 6.

The three-way deal among the Lakers, Pelicans and Wizards will become official that day. Los Angeles agreed to send Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks to New Orleans for Davis.

The Lakers have interest in Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard and Brooklyn Nets point guard D’Angelo Russell — a restricted free agent — league sources told ESPN. If the Lakers don’t sign a max free agent to pair with superstars Davis and LeBron Jones, then they could divide their cap space to sign multiple free agents.

Leonard, the NBA Finals MVP, has agreed to meet with the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers when free agency opens, according to Yahoo Sports. The Raptors also are making a bid to re-sign him.

Wagner, the No. 25 pick in the 2018 draft, averaged 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in 43 games as a rookie. The 19-year-old Bonga spent most of last season in the G League but appeared in 22 games for the Lakers, averaging 0.9 points, 0.7 assists and 5.5 minutes. Jones also spent much of last season in the G League, playing in six games with Los Angeles.

