LeBron reportedly stunned by Magic's resignation

Count Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James among those who were stunned by team president Magic Johnson’s resignation on Tuesday night.

Despite Johnson’s sudden departure, James stands behind the organization and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, a source close to the All-Star forward told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

ESPN also reported that head coach Luke Walton participated in exit meetings with the players on Wednesday.

Walton’s job security is in jeopardy after the Lakers (37-45) missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season despite the offseason signing of James to a four-year, $154 million deal.

James, 34, battled injuries and appeared in a career-low 55 games and averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game in 2018-19.

