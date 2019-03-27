Lakers say LeBron will not play at Utah

Mar 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) laughs with Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton (right) during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Staples Center. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With eight games remaining in the season, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that LeBron James will sit out Wednesday night’s contest at Utah against the Jazz.

James, who has been on a minutes restriction ever since the Lakers fell out of playoff contention, played 35 minutes against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, three minutes over his suggested playing time. He then played 34 minutes Tuesday against the Washington Wizards.

Those most recent games for James came after he tweaked his right knee in the closing minutes of Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

James has led the Lakers in assists in each of the past three games, collecting 14 in Tuesday’s 124-106 victory over the Wizards. He has scored 27.4 points per game in his first season in Los Angeles with 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists.

At 33-41, the Lakers are next to last in the Pacific Division, ahead of only the Phoenix Suns. Los Angeles was officially eliminated from playoff contention after Friday’s defeat to the Nets.

—Field Level Media