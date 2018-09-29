FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 29, 2018 / 9:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

LeBron to make Lakers debut Sunday in San Diego

1 Min Read

The wait is nearly over for fans looking to see LeBron James make his first start for the Los Angeles Lakers.

September 24, 2018; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Lakers coach Luke Walton has announced that James will play in Sunday’s preseason opener against the Denver Nuggets in San Diego. But just how many minutes he’ll play has yet to be determined.

“It will be more than one and less than 48,” said Walton on the Lakers’ official website.

Lakers reporter Mike Trudell tweeted that James will likely play limited minutes.

Following practice earlier this week, James was asked about his plans for the Lakers’ six-game preseason schedule. “I don’t need preseason games [at this stage of my career] to get ready,” he said.

—Field Level Media

