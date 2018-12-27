LeBron to miss game against Sacramento with strained groin

FILE PHOTO: Dec 18, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James will not travel to Sacramento for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game Thursday night against the Kings.

James is officially day-to-day after straining his left groin during the Lakers’ victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. An MRI came back clean on Wednesday, but James is expected to miss a few games out of an abundance of caution.

The veteran forward was injured Tuesday in L.A.’s upset 127-101 win over the Golden State Warriors as he dribbled toward the basket and slipped. His right leg swung underneath him as he lost his footing, putting pressure on his left leg and groin as he reached forward to try to maintain possession of the ball.

James walked gingerly off the court in and video showed him wincing near the bench and telling trainers “I felt a pop” regarding the injury.

Lakers coach Luke Walton said the team wouldn’t rush James back.

“Obviously, we want him back soon as possible,” said Walton. “But we also will be very cautious when we bring him back.”

The 33-year-old is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game in his first season with the Lakers. He has appeared in all 34 games this season and did not miss a game last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Lakers begin a four-game homestand Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

