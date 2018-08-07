LeBron to produce televised three-part doc

LeBron James is adding documentary executive producer to his resume.

FILE PHOTO: May 13, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to not getting a foul called during the third quarter of the Eastern conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The Los Angeles Lakers star holds the role for the three-part documentary series, “Shut Up and Dribble,” that was announced by Showtime on Monday.

The documentary is set to debut around the start of the 2018-19 season in October.

James is serving as EP for the series, alongside business partner Maverick Carter. Gotham Chopra is leading the project.

The title of the series is a reference to a comment Fox News host Laura Ingraham made while talking about James’ views on politics in February. The series will “chronicle the cultural and political evolution of the NBA athlete,” according to Showtime Sports’ announcement.

“If being a star athlete is inherently a political experience, ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ tells that complex and dramatic story from the past to the present and from the inside out,” said Showtime CEO David Nevins in a statement. “LeBron James is one of many competitors whose place in the spotlight has led not to silence but perspective, and he, Maverick Carter and Gotham Chopra have given us an important, insightful docuseries that should bring their fans and fellow citizens to a higher level of discourse, rather than the dismissal satirized in the title.”

James has long been a critic of President Donald Trump, who questioned the NBA star’s intelligence in a tweet Friday night.

James is behind another show, “The Shop,” which will debut in August on HBO.

—Field Level Media