Lakers G Rondo cleared for full-contact practice

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo has received clearance to resume full-contact practices, the team announced Friday.

Rondo has missed the team’s past 12 games after surgery to repair a Grade 3 sprain to his right ring finger, suffered during a win over Golden State on Christmas Day. While he finished out the game, during which LeBron James also suffered a left groin strain, Rondo was in considerable pain the next day and unable to use his hand. He had surgery three days later and was expected to miss at least four weeks with the injury.

This is the second injury to his right hand that Rondo has rehabbed this season. In November he fractured a bone in the hand and missed 17 games.

In 14 games this season, Rondo is averaging 8.4 points, 6.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds. This is his first season with the Lakers, who signed him in July as a free agent.

His limited appearances are due not only to injures but also to a three-game suspension for fighting in October. Rondo had just returned to action Dec. 21 following his November hand surgery and played three games in four days before getting hurt again.

The Lakers play the Rockets in Houston on Saturday before returning home to face Golden State on Monday. James did not join the team for its two-game road trip, but the Lakers announced earlier this week that he was cleared to practice next week.

