Rondo has fluid drained from hand, return delayed

Rajon Rondo’s return to the Los Angeles Lakers has been delayed after he had his right hand drained Sunday, coach Luke Walton told reporters.

“There’s a little bit of swelling,” Walton said Monday ahead of the Lakers’ matchup against the Miami Heat. “We’re going to shut him down for a few days then get back out after it again.”

The four-time All-Star has not played since Nov. 14 when he injured his hand the fourth quarter of a game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers. Rondo stumbled after grabbing a rebound and put his hand down in an effort to break his fall. He had surgery two days later to repair the fractured third metacarpal bone in his right hand.

Prior to the setback, Rondo had been cleared to increase contact last week and was close to rejoining L.A.

According to Walton, Rondo likely will miss at least the next two games, including a matchup with the Rockets in Houston on Thursday. Earlier this season, Rondo and Houston guard Chris Paul were involved in a physical altercation during the Lakers’ loss to the Rockets in their home opener on Oct. 20.

In 11 games played this season, Rondo is averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, including 42.9 percent from three-point range.

The Lakers also will be without forward Brandon Ingram for at least three more games while he recovers from a sprained left ankle.

