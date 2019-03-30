Rondo hopes for a return to Lakers

Mar 27, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) shoots against Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and guard Ricky Rubio (3) in the first half at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Point guard Rajon Rondo says he “absolutely” wants to come back and play for the Los Angeles Lakers next year, despite a disappointing season for the iconic team.

“Absolutely. I mean, the only way we can go from here is up,” Rondo told ESPN after Friday’s 129-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Rondo finished with seven points, six rebounds, a season-high 17 assists and five steals as the Lakers won for the third time in four games.

The Lakers were eliminated from postseason contention last week.

Rondo, with the Lakers on a one-year, $9 million deal, said there’s been some talk of an extension.

“We talked about it,” Rondo told ESPN. “As far as long term, maybe not like a six-year deal, but you know, I’m only 33.”

For the season, Rondo is averaging 8.7 points, 7.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game, though injuries and a suspension have limited him to just 42 games.

Rondo has averaged 10.4 points, 8.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals over 821 career games since entering the league with the Boston Celtics as the 21st overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft.

—Field Level Media