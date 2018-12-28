Report: NBA issues tampering reminder to teams

Dec 23, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Amid scrutiny of LeBron James’ comments about New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis, the NBA has sent teams a reminder about the league’s tampering policy, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

James’ efforts as a pitchman came under fire recently when he said it would be “amazing” and “incredible” if the Lakers could acquire the five-time All-Star Davis, who is under contract with the Pelicans through 2020.

The league reportedly sent a memo to all teams to further explain the policy, saying in part “employment contracts are to be respected and conduct that interferes with contractual employment relationships is prohibited.”

“Teams should be entitled to focus their efforts on the competition this season with the players they have under contract, without having to divert attention or resources to conduct or speculation regarding the potential destinations of those players in future seasons once their contracts expire,” another part explains.

The memo also makes clear that while players generally aren’t punished for commenting on other players, sustained recruiting or doing it at the behest of their current team would be considered a violation.

—Field Level Media