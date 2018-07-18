Spurs send Leonard, Green to Raptors for DeRozan

San Antonio shipped Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to the Toronto Raptors for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a protected 2019 first-round pick, ending a standoff of nearly seven months of off-court drama for the Spurs.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 13, 2018; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes the ball against Denver Nuggets small forward Wilson Chandler (21) during the first half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Spurs announced the deal was official at noon ET on Wednesday.

Leonard requested a trade after a meeting with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. His absence from the team became a point of consternation for Popovich and the Spurs, who didn’t have the All-Star forward on the floor for the final five months of the season because of a quadriceps injury.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and others checked on Leonard’s availability before Wednesday’s trade, in which the Spurs were able to acquire another All-Star in DeRozan.

ESPN reported Wednesday morning that Leonard has “no desire” to play in Toronto.

The Raptors are rolling the dice Leonard is healthy and willing to re-sign to stay in Toronto beyond this season. Leonard is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in July 2019. With Leonard playing this season with Toronto, the Raptors would have the advantage of being able to pay $49 million more in a max deal than other suitors, such as the Lakers.

Los Angeles and other teams with cap space could offer four years at $141 million; Toronto can reach five years, $190 million.

DeRozan’s immediate reaction — after reportedly being informed during a meeting with team brass at Vegas Summer League he would not be traded — was not positive.

On his Instagram page Wednesday morning, DeRozan wrote, “Be told one thing & the outcome another. Can’t trust em. Ain’t no loyalty in this game. Sell you out quick for a little bit of nothing... Soon you’ll understand... Don’t disturb...”

According to multiple reports, the first-rounder is protected if the Raptors pick anywhere from first to 20th next year. In 2020, the pick would become two second-round picks instead of a first-rounder.

DeRozan has three years, $83 million remaining on his contract.

Leonard spent his first seven seasons in the NBA with the Spurs, appearing in a total of 407 games and averaging 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Green, a 3-pooint specialist, joined San Antonio in 2010 and averaged 9.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 520 contests.

—Field Level Media