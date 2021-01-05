NBA issues tougher in-game mask policy for players

FILE PHOTO: Dec 27, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans stadium employee telling people the need to wear a mask at all times during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA has instituted a tougher mask policy that will go into effect Tuesday, making it mandatory practice for dressed and active players to wear masks on the bench until they enter a game.

Multiple outlets reported the updated policy, citing a memo the league sent to every team.

Also, players and coaches must wear masks when outside the team environment and if around other players and coaches, and each team must divulge the names of private trainers and sundry specialists they work with outside of the team facility, per the reports.

Players are not required to don a mask coming out of a game, though it’s highly recommended.

Inactive players and coaches must continue to wear masks throughout the duration of games.

