NBA clears Cavs of wrongdoing in McCaw signing

FILE PHOTO: Jan 2, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Patrick McCaw (3) holds the ball in the second quarter agains the Miami Heat at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA has determined that the Cleveland Cavaliers did not break any rules when they signed and later released former Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw.

“The NBA announced today that it has completed its investigation into the Cleveland Cavaliers’ signing and subsequent waiver of Patrick McCaw. Based on the specific facts and circumstances of this matter, the NBA found that there was no violation of the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, including the anti-circumvention rules,” read a statement from the league issued Monday.

McCaw, 23, won NBA titles with the Warriors in each of his first two seasons and was a restricted free agent entering 2018-19.

After sitting out the first two-plus months of the season, he agreed to a two-year $6 million offer sheet late last month with the Cavaliers. The Warriors refused to match the offer, likely because they are already dealing with a large luxury tax bill.

Cleveland then waived McCaw after just three games — before his deal became fully guaranteed. He played a total of 53 minutes with the Cavs, contributing five points, three rebounds and two assists.

After clearing waivers, McCaw signed with the Toronto Raptors last week.

The league had investigated the situation at the request of the Warriors.

—Field Level Media