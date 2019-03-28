Curry, Durant propel Warriors past Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors needed a late surge and 28 points apiece from Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to hold off the host Memphis Grizzlies 118-103 on Wednesday night.

Mar 27, 2019; Memphis, TN, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball between Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons (25) and Grizzlies guard Tyler Dorsey (22) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Curry hit six 3-pointers and Durant missed just one shot for the Warriors (51-23), who moved a half-game ahead of Denver (50-23) in the race for the top seed in the Western Conference.

The Warriors, who own a 2-1 lead over the Nuggets in their season series, host Denver one final time on April 2.

Jonas Valanciunas (27 points, 13 rebounds) and Bruno Caboclo (17 points, 13 rebounds) recorded double-doubles for Memphis, which lost for just the second time in its last seven home games.

The Warriors found themselves trailing 92-91 after two free throws by Chandler Parsons with 9:25 remaining, before taking the lead for good on a Shaun Livingston hoop nine seconds later.

Durant then scored the next seven points (two free throws, a 3-pointer and a two-point jumper) to increase the Golden State lead to 100-92 with seven minutes to play.

After a 3-pointer by Caboclo and a free throw by Valanciunas cut the Memphis deficit in half, the Warriors got two consecutive hoops from Livingston and one apiece from Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins to finally pull away from a team that’s already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Curry complemented his 28 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Warriors, who won for the fifth time in their last six road games and 25th time in 37 road games this season.

The Warriors, who complete a two-game trip Friday night at Minnesota, lead the NBA in road winning percentage.

Durant shot 12-for-13 en route to his 28 points, helping Golden State connect on 53.6 percent for the game.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, shot just 39.0 percent and lost despite getting off 16 more shots (100-84) than Golden State,

Cousins contributed 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists to the win, while Klay Thompson scored 13 points.

Durant also had nine rebounds and five assists.

With Curry going 6-for-12 and Quinn Cook 3-for-3, the Warriors made 15 of their 31 3-point attempts (48.4 percent).

Mike Conley, returning from a one-game absence, helped keep the Grizzlies in the game with 22 points and eight assists, while Parsons added 13 points.

Caboclo and Justin Holiday hit three 3-pointers apiece for Memphis, which had beaten Portland, Utah, Orlando, Houston and Oklahoma City on its recent hot run at home.

—Field Level Media