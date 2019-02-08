Grizzlies trade two to Clippers for G Bradley

The Memphis Grizzlies dealt guard Garrett Temple and forward JaMychal Green to the Los Angeles Clippers for guard Avery Bradley ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

FILE PHOTO: Feb 3, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball as he is guarded by Los Angeles Clippers guard Avery Bradley (11) in the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors beat the Clippers 121-103. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Clippers cleared a spot for the extra player brought on in the trade by waiving Marcin Gortat.

Bradley, 28, started 49 of the Clippers’ first 50 games this season and averaged 8.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29.9 minutes per game.

Boston’s first-round pick in 2010 (19th overall), Bradley is a two-time NBA All-Defensive selection who played with the Celtics (2010-17) and Detroit Pistons (2017-18) before joining Los Angeles in the Blake Griffin trade on Jan. 29, 2018.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said in a statement released by the team, “Avery is a well-respected NBA player and true professional, and we are grateful for the contributions he made to the Clippers over the last year. We wish Avery and his family the best of luck in Memphis.”

Temple, 32, made 49 starts for the Grizzlies this season and averaged 9.4 points, 3.1 boards and 31.2 minutes.

The Clippers will be Temple’s eighth NBA organization, including a four-season stretch with the Washington Wizards from 2012-16.

Green, 28, had been with Memphis since 2015. In 41 games this season (four starts), he averaged 9.8 points and 6.1 rebounds and shot 39.6 percent from 3-point distance.

Frank said in a statement, “Garrett is respected throughout the NBA as a veteran leader and a versatile defender. JaMychal is a high-energy big who has become an excellent outside shooter. We welcome both players to the Clippers and feel they will fit well with this group.”

Gortat, a 34-year-old center, started 43 of the 47 games he played for Los Angeles this season. He was averaging five points and 5.6 rebounds per game, his lowest figures since the 2010-11 season. In a 12-season NBA career that has taken him to four teams, Gortat is averaging 9.9 points and 7.9 rebounds.

“We will miss the toughness Marcin brought to the group,” Frank said in a statement. “He was a tenacious defender and screen-setter, and we are grateful to have been a part of his long and distinguished career.”

