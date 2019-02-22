Grizzlies F Parsons set to make long-awaited return

FILE PHOTO: Oct 19, 2018; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons (25) goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Chandler Parsons is set to take the floor for the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff announced, and it will be only the fourth game of the season for the forward.

Parsons played in the first three games of the season, but has not seen action since Oct. 22, when he played just six minutes and did not score against the Utah Jazz. He had a partial meniscus tear in his left knee, which was originally believed to be bad enough to keep him out the entire season.

The Grizzlies could use as many minutes as Parsons can give them in Friday’s home game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Marc Gasol was moved to the Toronto Raptors at the trade deadline earlier this month and forward Kyle Anderson is not expected to play Friday because of a shoulder injury.

In addition, JaMychal Green and Garrett Temple now play for the Clippers after a trade-deadline deal.

The 30-year-old Parsons, a second-round draft pick of the Houston Rockets in 2011 out of Florida, has averaged 13 points and 4.6 rebounds in his eight-year career with stops in Houston and Dallas before coming to Memphis in the 2016-17 season.

—Field Level Media