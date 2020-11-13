Reports: Heat hire Butler as assistant coach

The Miami Heat hired Caron Butler as an assistant coach on Erik Spoelstra’s staff, multiple outlets reported Friday.

Butler, 40, was a two-time All-Star during a 14-season NBA career with nine teams, averaging 14.1 points and 5.0 rebounds in 881 games from 2002-16.

The 6-foot-7 guard-forward played his first two seasons with the Heat, who drafted him 10th overall in 2002. He was part of the 2004 trade that brought Shaquille O’Neal to Miami from the Los Angeles Lakers.

He made back-to-back All-Star teams with the Washington Wizards in 2006-07 and 2007-08.

Butler has worked with ESPN, FS1 and NBA TV as a college basketball and NBA analyst since his retirement.

He takes over the coaching position previously held by Dan Craig, who recently departed to join the staff of new Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue.

The Heat lost to the Lakers in six games in the 2020 NBA Finals.