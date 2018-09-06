Haslem re-signs with Heat for minimum: reports

Big man Udonis Haslem agreed to a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal with the Miami Heat to return for his 16th NBA season, according to multiple reports Thursday.

May 11, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) scores a basket against the Toronto Raptors in game five of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre. The Raptors beat the Heat 99-91. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

Haslem, 38, has spent his entire career in Miami since joining the team undrafted out of Florida in 2003. Heat president Pat Riley said last month he expected Haslem to return based on a “gut feeling.”

Haslem played just 72 minutes in 14 games last season, totaling eight points, 10 rebounds and five assists. He has career averages of 7.7 points and 6.8 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game.

The Heat have 19 players on their training camp roster, leaving one spot open for Dwyane Wade, who has yet to announce whether or not he will retire. Wade, 36, joined the Heat along with Haslem in 2003, after they took him fifth overall out of Marquette.

—Field Level Media