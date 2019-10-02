Heat F Johnson fails conditioning tests, sent home

FILE PHOTO: Sep 30, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward James Johnson (16) during media day at the American Airline Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat sent veteran forward James Johnson home from training camp Tuesday for failing to meet the team’s conditioning standards.

Johnson, 32, was deemed not physically ready to begin training camp practices on Monday, when the Heat convened for media day activities. Instead of joining his teammates during their first on-court action on Tuesday, he was told to leave the team hotel.

The team wrote in a statement, “The Miami Heat announced today that James Johnson will miss the beginning of camp because he fell short of our conditioning requirements. Once he fulfills and maintains those requirements, he will rejoin the team.”

The Heat told reporters that Johnson was not fined or suspended.

Entering his 11th NBA season and fourth with the Heat, Johnson has averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 602 career games (219 starts).

A first-round pick (16th overall) of Chicago in 2009, he played for four teams — the Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies — before landing with the Heat in the 2016 offseason.

—Field Level Media