Kelly Olynyk sparks Heat to 118-90 win over OKC

Kelly Olynyk, making his first start of the season, had 11 points during a 20-0 third-quarter run, leading the host Miami Heat to a 118-90 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 20 points on 9-for-10 shooting. He added eight rebounds and four assists.

Olynyk finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, making 7-of-9 shots, including 5-of-7 on 3-pointers.

In Miami’s six games, coach Erik Spoelstra has posted six different starting lineups, but he may want to re-use this one after several fine performances, including Jimmy Butler, who had 18 points and six assists. Duncan Robinson added 12 points.

Miami’s Tyler Herro nearly had a triple-double, posting seven points and recording game-highs with nine rebounds and eight assists in just 29 minutes.

Oklahoma City was led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 18 points, and Darius Bazley, who had 16 points and eight rebounds.

After playing to a 26-26 first-quarter standstill, the Heat dominated the second period and took a 63-49 lead into halftime. Miami’s second quarter included 37 points, nine assists and just one turnover.

For the half, Miami shot 57.1 percent, including 11-of-19 on 3-pointers (57.9 percent). Oklahoma City, outrebounded by six in the first half, shot 44.2 percent, including 5-of-22 on 3-pointers (22.7 percent).

Gilgeous-Alexander, though, led all first-half scorers with 15 points. For Miami, Butler had 14 points, and Adebayo didn’t miss a shot, getting 10 points on 5-for-5 shooting to go with seven rebounds and four assists.

The Thunder started the third quarter on a 14-4 run, but Miami answered with those 20 straight points, including Olynyk’s trio of 3-pointers and one layup.

Miami went into the fourth quarter leading 91-66 and cruised from there.

For the game, Miami had advantages in points in the paint (52-28), assists (34-20) and rebounds (47-38). The Heat shot 56.8 percent, including 16-of-34 on 3-pointers (47.1 percent). Oklahoma City shot 36.7 percent, including 13-of-48 on 3-pointers (27.1 percent).

--Field Level Media